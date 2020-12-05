Peacefully, on December 2, 2020 at Millennium Trail Manor at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Gerald (1988). Eva will be missed by her dear companion Ross Stalker. Loving mother of Paul (Holly), Jay (Barb), Scott (Mary) and Lynne (Chris). Proud grandmother of Matthew, Jessica and Gillian, Laura, Jayne, Jennifer, Zack and Suzy, Colleen and Steven, and Zoe. Great grandmother of Ellie, Madeleine, Kate, Jake, Ayla and Myles. Dear sister of Tom Ridgway (late Isabelle) and sister-in-law of Betty Corkery (late Ted). Eva will be lovingly remembered by Ross's daughters Pat, Deb and Beth (Gary), as well as their families. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Eva was predeceased by her brother Ansley (Edna) and sister Fredena (Gerald) and sisters-in-law Myrna (Carm) and Sandra (Moe). Eva was a devoted wife, mother, friend and companion, volunteering for different organizations throughout her life. She will be missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to the staff at Queenston Place and Millennium Trail Manor for their wonderful care and support to Eva over the years. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Eva's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Salvation Army. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com