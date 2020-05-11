Eva LAMPMAN
1927 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at Regina Gardens in Hamilton. Eva was predeceased by her husbands Frank Reilly and Eugene Lampman, son Frank Reilly and siblings Lorna, Billy and Thelma. She is survived by daughter Debbie Rudderham (Lyall), grandsons Luke (Josie) and Evan, great-grandchildren Lily and Finn, sister Gwen, brother Kevin and daughter-in-law Gail. Special thanks to staff at both Regina Gardens and Aberdeen Gardens who with great care helped Eva on her long journey with Alzheimer's. A private family burial is planned. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 11, 2020.
