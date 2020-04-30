|
September 7, 1935 - April 28, 2020 Passed away peacefully at McNally House Hospice, with family by her side, on April 28, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by loving husband, Merle and parents, Neva and Hilliard Garinger. Loving mother of Lori Alampi (Frank) and Kevin Topp (Renee). Cherished grandmother of Lucas, Emily, Avery and Rowan. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and held a very special piece of her heart. Dear sister-in-law of Irvine and Marion Topp. Special aunt of Darren Topp. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by so many extended family, friends and neighbours who shared many special moments with her. Our sincere thanks to Dr DePetrillo, Dr. Proctor and the staff of the West Niagara Palliative Care Team. Very special thanks to the wonderful staff of McNally House Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion to mom and our family in the last 3 weeks. Private family graveside service to be held at Lane Cemetery. Celebration of life will take place when permitted. Donations to McNally House Hospice, in memory of Lorraine, would be greatly appreciated by the family and if desired can be made through the funeral home. merritt-fh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 30, 2020