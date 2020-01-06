|
Passed away peacefully, at the Welland Hospital on Saturday, January 5, 2020 in her 88th year. Cherished wife and best friend of Louis Varga for 68 years. Loving mother of Louis F. Varga (Sandra) and Sherry Scodellaro (Joseph). Loving grandmother of Brayden Craddock (Cody Shepherd) and Sierra Varga. Will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and the extended Varga family. Eva is predeceased by her parents Gladys (nee Fretz), Fred Johnston and her sister Hazel Parker (Herb). Special thank you to all the doctors and nursing staff on the 6th floor Welland Hospital for all their wonderful care and support. The family will receive friends at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street Welland, on Wednesday, January 8th from 10 - 11 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at the Parish Community of St. Kevin, 303 Niagara Street, Welland at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross cemetery. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.