1922 - 2020 With saddened hearts and warm memories, we announce the sudden passing of my mother and best friend Eva Solomon. Mama passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Welland Hospital's ICU at the age of 98. She is survived by her only child, her daughter and caregiver, Mary Lou and loving son-in-law Richard and numerous nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Rose Zorich. Mama, I am sure, was guided by the Angels into Heaven where she is now becoming reacquainted with the love of her life and her soul-mate, her husband and my father, Johnny. They were happily married for 59 years and were inseparable. Being the last of the Zorich siblings, she was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Petra Zorich, along with her brother Joe Zorich and sisters Mary Mateka, Katie Horton, Mildred Luska and Annie Lawandus. Mama was a tough Crowland girl who lived her life her way. Her favourite saying in her 90's was "I'm just starting to get old." They both of us laughed together; cried together; argued together and "lived life" together. This sweet little soul was always a welcomed part of our life. She was the "boss" and she knew it. I was always vying for control and sometimes I won. Mama always liked to keep busy, a real worker, and was happiest when she was with us. She enjoyed her beautiful home and garden; was a meticulous housekeeper; enjoyed auctions and bus trips; entered the Horticultural flower shows and highly prized her Best Miniature Rose In Show award earned years ago. She loved sewing, crocheting and furniture refinishing. In her later years she was preoccupied with her puzzles, colouring books and Home Reno TV shows. Mama adored Donna, her friend and homemaker, and all the dedicated Meals on Wheels volunteers. And, most of all she loved and held in high regard, my wonderful husband ,who was always there for her and for me especially in a crisis . Mama, we love and miss you. I was always proud to call you my mother. You were "stellar" in every way. Rest in peace "my little one." Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Cremation has taken place and a private funeral will be held.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 5, 2020