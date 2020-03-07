|
|
Passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife for 54 years of the late Rufino Pestano (2016). Cherished mother of Carmenette (Roland) Ponce, Edgar Alan (Carmencita) Pestano and Brenda (Billy) Hirschfield. Loving Lola of Christina Elizabeth Ponce, Anthony David Ponce, Alan Junior Pestano, Alicia Pestano, Favor Rufino Hirschfield, Journey Jacob Hirschfield and Heaven Evangeline Hirschfield. Evangeline Pestano was a kind, loving, caring and generous mother and Lola to all of her grandchildren. She had a very strong faith in God. She will always be remembered as a very loyal, caring and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who would do anything for her family and especially more so for her grandchildren. The family will receive friends at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St. (905-646-6322) on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020