I give you this one thought to keep I am with you still - I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints in the snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight. I am soft stars that shine at night. Do not think of me as gone I am with you still in each new dawn. WAKIL, Evelene To my gorgeous Mum, in my heart you are forever: "goodness and mercy, compassion and understanding. Peace, Light, Joy. You are forgiveness, patience, strength and courage. A healer in time of injury, a comfort in time of sorrow, a teacher in times of confusion. You are the deepest wisdom, the purest truth, the greatest peace, the grandest love."Missing you more than ever and loving you so much. Wishing for just one more cup of tea.... Oceans of love, Jas, Joe, Jof, Yazzy and Farr XOXO WAKIL, Evelene In loving memory of our Mom and Sitoo, "Beauty, Elegance, Eternal Grace" As time unfolds another year Memories keep you ever near, Beautiful thoughts of times together, Treasured memories that will last forever. Dearly, deeply loved, greatly missed. Forever and always, Your children and grandchildren. XOXO
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 12, 2020