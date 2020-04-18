|
|
Passed away peacefully at Millennium Trail Manor on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 99. Cherished mother of Charles (Sherry 2017), Michael and his wife Flo and Douglas (2009). Proud and loving grandmother of Brett (Tracey), Derek (Brenda), Christine Broderick (2008), Ryan (Jenna), Robert, and Jason (Eva). Proud great-grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Clarence, her son Douglas, her daughter in law Sherry, her granddaughter Christine Broderick, her sisters: Lorraine Massey, Joan Livingston, her brothers: Earl Miller, Ross Miller and Jack Miller. Evelyn will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will take place at Mount Osborne Cemetery. A Celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, (905-354-5614). On-line tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020