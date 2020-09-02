Evelyn MARSDEN

Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Welland Hospital in her 82nd year. She leaves behind her cherished husband of 56 years Max and her much loved children Cathy (Ron Nash), Valerie (Mark) Kirchner and Darrell Marsden. Beloved and adored Nana of Katherine and Cameron Kirchner. She will be forever missed by her brother Hayward (Marjorie) Cake, sister in law Rita ( late Cecil) Hardy, brothers in law Clyde Marsden and Roy Marsden and their families. Evelyn will also be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews, especially Frank (Maisie), Joyce (Lew) and Gary (Barb), and her extended family in Newfoundland. Predeceased by her parents Ron and Lucy Cake, in laws Emmanuel and Elizabeth Marsden, sister Pearl (Abraham) Durnford and brother in law Bill Marsden. Evelyn moved to Port Colborne in 1965 and has since held the many cherished memories of the McCain Street neighbourhood close to her heart. She enjoyed many years of travel with her husband and friends before enjoying the winters in Florida. Evelyn was an active volunteer with the St. James A.C.W. Ladies as well as Arabella's Tea Room for many years. The family extends sincere thanks to the 6th Floor Nursing Staff at the Welland Hospital for their care and compassion. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private burial at a later time in Newfoundland. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca