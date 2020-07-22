Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 75. Evelyn was born and grew up near Enniskillen in rural Northern Ireland. She was the youngest of five siblings. She studied at Belfast College of Domestic Science and met Craig in 1968 while teaching in England. They married in December 1969 and moved to Calgary in 1974. They finally moved to Fonthill in 1978 and made this their home for more than 40 years. Evelyn is survived by Craig, her beloved husband of 51 years, son Mark (Sarah) in Toronto, daughter Carol (Scott) in Seattle, brother Graham (Gill) in Ireland, four grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Calgary and Ireland. Evelyn will be remembered as a sweet and warm-hearted lady and will be dearly missed. A private service to celebrate the life of Evelyn will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Pedlar Funeral Home, 1292 Pelham St, Fonthill. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca