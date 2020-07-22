1/1
Evelyn Mary (Flack) Gordon
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 75. Evelyn was born and grew up near Enniskillen in rural Northern Ireland. She was the youngest of five siblings. She studied at Belfast College of Domestic Science and met Craig in 1968 while teaching in England. They married in December 1969 and moved to Calgary in 1974. They finally moved to Fonthill in 1978 and made this their home for more than 40 years. Evelyn is survived by Craig, her beloved husband of 51 years, son Mark (Sarah) in Toronto, daughter Carol (Scott) in Seattle, brother Graham (Gill) in Ireland, four grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Calgary and Ireland. Evelyn will be remembered as a sweet and warm-hearted lady and will be dearly missed. A private service to celebrate the life of Evelyn will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Pedlar Funeral Home, 1292 Pelham St, Fonthill. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Service
Pedlar Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James L. Pedlar Funeral Home
1292 Pelham Street
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-5762
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 23, 2020
Sincere condolences to Craig and family. It was always a pleasure to see and talk to Evelyn either on Stella St or at the golf course. Evelyn's family were always the hot topic (grandchildren of course). We will miss our neighbor.
Karen Guzowski
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Sincere condolences to Craig and family.
Evelyn was a good friend - very down to earth and a good-hearted person.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Whenever we travelled to Niagara, we always met up with Craig and Ev - usually lunch at Cat's Caboose.
RIP Evelyn
Bill Glass & Michiko Miller
Calgary
Bill Glass
Friend
July 22, 2020
Evelyn was a wonderful friend. We enjoyed many chats and cups of tea!
Betty King
Friend
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Roland and Betty King
Friend
