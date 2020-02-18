Home

George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Evelyn on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late Roy (2013) for 53 1/2 years. Cherished mom of Yvonne (Jeff Farr) and grandmother "Eba" to Elizabeth and Carolyn. Evelyn was a best friend to her daughter and granddaughters. Her presence and companionship will be sadly missed. Thank you to the First Responders for their hard work and care as well as the Emergency Department and ICU Department at the NHS- St. Catharines Site. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangement are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, (905) 937-4444 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020
