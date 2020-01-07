|
1924-2019, passed away peacefully at Douglas Memorial Hospital on December 30th 2019 with her daughter Lucy and son-in-law Henri at her side. Evelyn was born in Cochrane, Ontario on September 13th 1924 to the late John and Janey Howe. She was the loving wife of Frank DeLuca (2001) for 57 years. Survived by her children Danny, Lucy and Jerry and their spouses, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also survived by her eldest brother Percy of Stratford Ontario. Predeceased by her sister Eileen, Brother John, also sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws. Mom spent many years working in downtown Port Colborne, at Rossmans Clothing, Lilies Pharmacy, Shoppers Drugmart and Matheson Pharmacy from where she retired. She spent 15 years volunteering at Northland Pointe. Special thanks to Dr. Scher, nurses and staff at Douglas Memorial Hospital for their care during moms stay. A private service for the family was held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment was held at Mount St Joseph Cemetery. If so desired donations can be made to a or to Northland Pointe. Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence St, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com