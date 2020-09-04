Evelyn PROCENKO

Passed away on Wednesday, September 2nd at Briarwood Gardens in Brantford at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late William. Cherished mother of Lisa (Alistair) Maclean. Loving grandma of Connor and Andrew. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. A sincere thank you to all of the staff at Briarwood Gardens for all of their love and compassion. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Tuesday, September 8th from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. As per Covid-19 regulations - Visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring a mask. Funeral Service attendance is limited to 65 people. A Celebration of Evelyn's Life will follow at 12 p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery to follow. Memorial donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com