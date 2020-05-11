It is with heavy hearts that the family of Evelyn (Lila) Stump announce her passing on May 7, 2020 at the age of 96. Loving mother of Violet (Bob) Allen, Linda (Paul) Miller-Scheib and Jacqueline Smith-Woolley. She was predeceased by her husbands Sydney Smith, Edward Gallagher and Bruce Stump, and her siblings Eldon, Walter, Peter and Jacqueline. Lila leaves many cherished memories for her grandchildren Terri Harmer, Kathy (Alex) Baranowski, Dean Miller, Julia (Shannon) Merritt, Braden, Adam and Faith Woolley, and her 9 great grandchildren, Bradley, Ryan, Sydney, Sarah, Leilani, Levi, Lukas, Justin and Nolan. "Granny" was always eager to join in the fun of tobogganing, shooting hoops in the driveway, hitting baseballs and cheering them on at their sporting events. They enjoyed her tea and toast and swinging with her on that old rickety swing in her backyard while laughing and joking, listening to her stories, and watching the vegetables grow in her garden. She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Ida Brady, Doris Voss, Eliza Putney and George Murray as well as by several nieces, nephews, and her many friends at the Kingdom Hall. Lila was a fun-loving lady with a strong faith in God. She especially enjoyed family get-togethers and loved to dance. She enjoyed cooking and could bake a mean apple pie. We will miss her beautiful spirit and the way she embraced each day with enthusiasm. The family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Scher and the Palliative Care Unit of the Douglas Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion. Cremation has taken place with funeral arrangements entrusted to Essentials Funeral Services. Interment will take place at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared on Lila's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 11, 2020.