Evo CARLUCCI
Passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Mary for 64 years. Cherished father of Kevin (Judy) Carlucci, Carlo (Paula) Carlucci and Lee-Ann (Kurt) Breitkreuz. Loving Grandpa of five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Evo loved playing golf and enjoying his swimming pool as well as fishing and gardening. He was a great family man who loved spending time with his family. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID19 restrictions, the family will be having a private family service at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 17, 2020.
