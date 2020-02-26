|
|
Peacefully after a long journey with cancer, Ezio passed away at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 60 years of age. Beloved husband of Elizabeth for 36 years. Loving father of Carlo (Sammy), Ariana (Stephen). Cherished son of Mirella and the late Gino Visentin. Dear brother of Lorena (Lou) Cerilli and uncle of Stefano (Emily), Sabrina, Ava, Jacqueline and Victoria. Ezio had worked at General Motors for 31 years before he retired in January 2016. An avid amateur radio operator and boy did he love cars! His ability for meeting people no matter where he went and making them friends is a testimony to the man that he was. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Family and friends will be received at Pleasantview Funeral Home, 2000 Merrittville Hwy., Thorold on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. A private family service will be held. Interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the Southridge Community Church Homeless Shelter, 201 Glenridge Ave., St. Catharines. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020