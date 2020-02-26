Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pleasantview Funeral Home
2000 Merrittville Hwy.
Thorold, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pleasantview Funeral Home
2000 Merrittville Hwy.
Thorold, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ezio Visentin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ezio Joseph (Joe) Visentin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ezio Joseph (Joe) Visentin Obituary
Peacefully after a long journey with cancer, Ezio passed away at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 60 years of age. Beloved husband of Elizabeth for 36 years. Loving father of Carlo (Sammy), Ariana (Stephen). Cherished son of Mirella and the late Gino Visentin. Dear brother of Lorena (Lou) Cerilli and uncle of Stefano (Emily), Sabrina, Ava, Jacqueline and Victoria. Ezio had worked at General Motors for 31 years before he retired in January 2016. An avid amateur radio operator and boy did he love cars! His ability for meeting people no matter where he went and making them friends is a testimony to the man that he was. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Family and friends will be received at Pleasantview Funeral Home, 2000 Merrittville Hwy., Thorold on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. A private family service will be held. Interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the Southridge Community Church Homeless Shelter, 201 Glenridge Ave., St. Catharines. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ezio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -