F. Bayne Smith
1951-12-06 - 2020-04-18
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share F.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bayne age 68 passed away suddenly at his home in St. Catharines. Bayne was an avid reader with a great sense of humor and was known for his one-of-a kind laugh. He is predeceased by his parents, Foster and Colleen and his older brother, Mitchell. Bayne was a great dad to his daughters Colleen (Cameron) and Hilary (Mike) and his grand kids, Eric, Miriam, Liam and Sylvia. His will be sorely missed by his sisters Sandra, Corinne, LuAnn, Nancy and his youngest brother Randy. Due to COVID-19 there was no funeral service but a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a date when all family members can join together in St. Catharines.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved