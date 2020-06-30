Bayne age 68 passed away suddenly at his home in St. Catharines. Bayne was an avid reader with a great sense of humor and was known for his one-of-a kind laugh. He is predeceased by his parents, Foster and Colleen and his older brother, Mitchell. Bayne was a great dad to his daughters Colleen (Cameron) and Hilary (Mike) and his grand kids, Eric, Miriam, Liam and Sylvia. His will be sorely missed by his sisters Sandra, Corinne, LuAnn, Nancy and his youngest brother Randy. Due to COVID-19 there was no funeral service but a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a date when all family members can join together in St. Catharines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store