F. Garry WOODGATE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share F.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on May 23, 2020 at the age of 78 at St. Joseph's Healthcare in Hamilton, Ontario. Survived by his sisters; Mary, Beverley and Sharon, as well as many nieces and nephews. Garry served in the Vietnam War for one year, then was transferred to a Germany Basecamp, where on his time off, he travelled to Paris and London. Upon his return, he worked in the cemeteries for the City of Niagara Falls and stayed there until his retirement. In keeping with Garry's wishes, cremation and private interment in the family plot at Fairview Cemetery. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved