It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Fay Yee, with her husband by her side, on September 24, 2020 at the age of 85 years. She is survived by her beloved husband Howard Lee Ott and cherished son Geoffrey Lee Ott. Fay was a caring mother, loving wife and was co-owner and proprietor of Lee Wah Laundry, a 3 generation old small family business that operated until 2019. A private family service has taken place and interment at Woodlawn Cemetery has taken place.
.