|
|
A kind, gentle and loving soul passed away suddenly at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday, February 21, 2020 in her 80th year. Loving mother of Tammie Armsworthy, Linda Ricker and Janice Franks. Cherished grandmother of Kyle, Amanda (Dan), Travis and Josh. Dear sister of Sharon Molnar and Shirley Curcio. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Herbert and Gladys Read, sister Connie Thompson and brothers John and Jerry Read. The family will receive their friends at the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a service to celebrate her life in the Cudney Chapel at 1 p.m. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to Gateway Niagara. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 25, 2020