It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather at the age of 94 after a long, full life. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Adriana, his son Frank, his brother Napoleon and sister-in-law Amalia (Maria) Biamonte. He is survived by his cherished daughters Angela Biamonte (Percy Collas), Joey Cardamone (Sam) and Sue Longmuir (Ian). Beloved by his grandchildren; Anton Blagonic (Marcy), Alicia Michalowski (Tyler), Adrian Cardamone (Emmanuel), Anthony Biamonte (Juliet), Sabrina Cardamone Silveira (Andy) and great-grandchildren; Olivia and Celine Michalowski and Alyse Blagonic. Tony is survived by his brother, Raffaele and sister-in-law Maria Biamonte. Tony is also survived by nephews and nieces, all of whom regarded him with respect and loved him dearly. Our gratitude for the love, strength, wisdom and humor with which he raised us is immeasurable. The depth of our sorrow at his loss is only surpassed by the joy of having shared our lives with such a tremendous man. He will be remembered for his overly generous nature, his green thumb and adoration for flowers, cooking skills, dancing with his wife and deep love for his family. We celebrate the life he lived full of passion, dignity and kindness with a tremendous spirit. The world is different without him, yet his influence on those he touched will survive forever. Thank you to the doctors and staff at St. Catharines General Hospital, who were committed to ensuring he was able to speak with his family and who brought him care and comfort. We are grateful and thankful he enjoyed new friendships and bonds with the residents and wonderful staff at Lundy Manor where he lived. St. Catharines General Hospital and Lundy Manor are to be honoured for their commitment and quality of care. 'Say not in grief, he is no more but in thankfulness that he was'. A private visitation and Funeral Service was held, with interment following at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 15, 2020