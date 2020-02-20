|
|
It is with heavy hearts, the family announces the peaceful passing of Felice Biancaniello on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in his 85th year, surrounded by his family. He was a machinist at W.S. Tyler for over 30 years, a founding member of Club Roma and a member of St. Alfred Church. Felice leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Maria, his children Mike (Melanie), Rose (Kurt), Steve (Tamara) and Dave (Gillian). He also leaves behind his loving grandchildren: David, Christopher, Alex, Felicia (Tyler), Matthew (Cassandra), Victoria, Mia, Leo, Julia, Andi and Will. Predeceased by his parents, Michele and Rachela Biancaniello, his parents-in-law Stefano and Antoneitta Carbonara, and his siblings Amato (Giovanna), Rose (John Demita), Tony and Ralph. He is survived by his siblings Filomena (Generoso DelliGatti), Emilia (Amato Prudente), Gerardo and Maria (Michele Fumagallo) and brothers and sisters-in-law Letizia, Ida, Alma (the late Andy Carbonara) and Josie (Vern Dell). He will be missed dearly by many nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to his dear cousin and friends Amato and Maria Biancaniello. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 3 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Alfred Roman Catholic Church, 272 Vine St., St. Catharines on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow Mass at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the NHS - St. Catharines Dialysis Unit or to the CNIB.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 20, 2020