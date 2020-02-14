Home

In loving memory of the most wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who passed away one year ago, February 14, 2019. A wife, a mother, a nonnina too, You taught us love, to be kind and true, You gave us strength and patience too A stronger woman would be hard to find And in your heart you were always so kind Truly a wonderful woman No one knows how much we miss you, No one knows the bitter pain We have suffered since we lost you. Life has never been the same. In our hearts your memory lingers, Sweetly tender, fond and true. There is not a day, dear mother, That we do not think of you. You were our pillar of strength and left us with a legacy of love and devotion which will never be forgotten. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed, Your children Vito, Jimmy (Lucy), Tony (Maria), Jerry (Antionette) and Linda (Richard) and all your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 14, 2020
