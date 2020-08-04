Passed away peacefully at Douglas Memorial Hospital on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Benito Di Martino (1987). Dearly loved mother of Vito (Debbie) Di Martino, Sam (Jacinda Martin) Di Martino, Frank Di Martino and Marcello 'Mooch' Di Martino. Cherished Noni of Jennifer (Casey) Smith, Lesley (Matt) Miller, Matthew, Thomas (Cynthia), Eduardo and Benjamin Di Martino, Mitchell, Brock and Rowan Martin and Great-Noni of Mackenzie, Hudson, Vivienne and Sam. Dear sister of Giuseppina (Lorenzo) Grimolizzi and Carmelina Nigro Barbaro and sister-in-law of Lucy (Pietro), Anna and Carmela. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Dr. David Rosa, Greater Niagara General Hospital and Douglas Memorial Hospital staff for their wonderful care. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A live stream feed of the service will be available on Facebook.com/PattersonFuneral/Live
. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. In memory of Mrs. Di Martino, donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com