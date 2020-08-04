1/1
Felina Natalia Di MARTINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Douglas Memorial Hospital on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Benito Di Martino (1987). Dearly loved mother of Vito (Debbie) Di Martino, Sam (Jacinda Martin) Di Martino, Frank Di Martino and Marcello 'Mooch' Di Martino. Cherished Noni of Jennifer (Casey) Smith, Lesley (Matt) Miller, Matthew, Thomas (Cynthia), Eduardo and Benjamin Di Martino, Mitchell, Brock and Rowan Martin and Great-Noni of Mackenzie, Hudson, Vivienne and Sam. Dear sister of Giuseppina (Lorenzo) Grimolizzi and Carmelina Nigro Barbaro and sister-in-law of Lucy (Pietro), Anna and Carmela. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Dr. David Rosa, Greater Niagara General Hospital and Douglas Memorial Hospital staff for their wonderful care. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A live stream feed of the service will be available on Facebook.com/PattersonFuneral/Live. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. In memory of Mrs. Di Martino, donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved