age 89, passed away on Saturday, November 14th at Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie after a brief illness. He was born in Welland, Ontario, December 18, 1930 to Ferdinand Fonfara and Hilda Merner. It wasn't until much later in life that he found out his legal name was Fred, which many knew him by. He grew up on Duncan St. in Welland and attended Empire Elementary school and Notre Dame High School. He eventually moved to Ridgeway after his marriage to Joan Teal. They built their first house on Hibbard St., a second home on Elm St. and finally one on Prospect Pt. Rd. S. There they enjoyed the view of the lake for many years. Ferd worked for 43 years in the aerospace industry at Fleet Manufacturing in Fort Erie. Companies such as Boeing, DeHavilland, Douglas and Sikorsky benefited from his years of dedication. He had many roles at Fleet including being a supervisor in the machine shop and tool room, assembly line work, quality control in shipping and receiving and lab work. Ferd and Joan branched out and built the Summer Delight Restaurant on Gorham Rd. in Ridgeway. Many locals called it Fonfara's Restaurant. Ferd was very community minded. For over 30 years he was a volunteer firefighter and he served as District Fire Chief. He was the President of the Ridgeway Lions and had been a Lion's member for 50 years. His fundraising efforts included setting up the hall and baking all the cookies for the spaghetti dinners. He worked at the fish fries, pancake breakfasts, dances, golf tournaments, charity bingos, the annual Ridgeway Street dances and festivals. In his leisure, he enjoyed family get togethers, travelling, hunting, fishing, playing cards and golf. Ferd is survived by his wife, Joan, of 70 years and five children: Dawn Pierrynowski (Joe), Susan Fonfara (Jim), Robert Fonfara, Arlene Sodaro (Joe), Tracey Schrantz (David) and his brother, Harry Fonfara (Barb). He has 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Many thanks to Dr. Che and the staff at Gilmore Lodge for the exceptional care that he received. According to Ferd's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place, when possible, in the New Year. Donations can be made to the Ridgeway Lion's Club which Ferd was so passionate about.



