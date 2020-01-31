|
|
Fernand Lafleur passed away in his home on January 29, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his daughter Kim (Wayne), brother Gerald (Sandra) and sisters Elise (Julian), Georgette (Paul), Pauline (Dan) and Dianne. Fernand will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Desirée (Andrew), Blake and Jesse (Bayley), as well as great-grandchildren Jason, Marc and Aubrey. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Fernand is predeceased by his late wife Donna, son Jason, brother Arthur (Linda) as well as his parents Aurel and Beatrice. The family will receive relatives and friends at WELLAND FUNERAL HOME, 827 East Main St., Welland for visitation Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M., with chapel service to follow Tuesday at 12 P.M. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada and the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 31, 2020