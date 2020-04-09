|
born in Guardia Sanframondi, Italy) - Passed away on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at the St Catharines Hospital at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Consiglia for 68 years. Cherished father of Angelina Chaffe, Leonina (Dean) Dale and Renato ( Nicole) Ceniccola. Loving Nonno of Ryan, Daniel, Lauren, Kristen, Nina and Andrew. Bisnonno of Dakota, Ryan, Philip, Luke, Payton, Angelica, Jack, Nash and Saylor. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sister in Italy as well as his nieces and nephews in Italy and Canada. Filomeno was a long time employee at General Motors. Everything Filomeno did, he did for his family who he loved and cherished greatly. There will be a Private Family Service. A Public Memorial Service for Filomeno will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, (905)- 937- 4444. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 9, 2020