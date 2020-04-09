Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Filomeno CENICCOLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Filomeno CENICCOLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Filomeno CENICCOLA Obituary
born in Guardia Sanframondi, Italy) - Passed away on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at the St Catharines Hospital at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Consiglia for 68 years. Cherished father of Angelina Chaffe, Leonina (Dean) Dale and Renato ( Nicole) Ceniccola. Loving Nonno of Ryan, Daniel, Lauren, Kristen, Nina and Andrew. Bisnonno of Dakota, Ryan, Philip, Luke, Payton, Angelica, Jack, Nash and Saylor. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sister in Italy as well as his nieces and nephews in Italy and Canada. Filomeno was a long time employee at General Motors. Everything Filomeno did, he did for his family who he loved and cherished greatly. There will be a Private Family Service. A Public Memorial Service for Filomeno will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, (905)- 937- 4444. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Filomeno's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -