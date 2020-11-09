1/1
Fiorentina (Vaccaro) STRANGES
Passed away peacefully at Meadows of Dorchester on Saturday November 7, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Filippo Stranges (1983). Dearly loved mother of Rose (Luigino) Maruca, Maria (Gennaro) Scalese, Lena (John) Taylor and Tony (Karla) Stranges. Cherished Nonna of Florence, Nick, Katerina (Keith), Anna (Fabio), Pietro (Valentino) and Filippo (Cinzia) and Bisnonna to Beatrice, Laura, Gennaro, Maria Sole, Federica and Gai. She will be sadly missed by her sister Rosina Celeste and brother-in-law Luigi Stranges and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Fiorentina is predeceased by her son Thomas 'Tom' Stranges, her parents Rosa Rocca and Santo Vaccaro, her in-laws, Rosa Perna and Tomasso Stranges, sister Giovannia Vaccaro, brother Nicola (Rosina) Vaccaro, Gerrado (Katerina) Vaccaro and in-laws Angela Stranges, Domenico (Chiare) Stranges, Maria (Guido Frederico) Stranges and Pasquale (Rosa) Stranges. Fiorentina worked for Sherway Farms for 23 years. She was passionate about her gardens and loved canning her own tomato sauce. She enjoyed her long walks at Oakes Park with her friends by her side, listening to Italian music, sitting on her porch and watching the Johnny Lombardi show. She is now reunited with her loving husband and son. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 11 am at St. Patrick's Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Stranges, donations to Meadows of Dorchester or Heart Niagara would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
NOV
11
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
