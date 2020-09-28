1/1
Fiorino - "Freno" PIAGNO
It is with great sadness that the family of Fiorino "Freno" Piagno announces his passing at the age of 86, at the Welland Hospital on September 24, 2020. Freno will now be reunited with the great loves of his life, his first wife Claudette (1991), second wife Carol (2014), and daughter Kelley (2017). Freno was also predeceased by his sister Rose Panetta. Freno's charm, kindness and generosity will be remembered by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his beloved son Dan, son-in-law Ivan Severinsky, grandchildren Haley (Rebecca) and Drake, and great-grandchildren Ellis and his namesake Nolan Fiorino Piagno. Freno will also be greatly missed by sisters and brothers-in-law Frank and Joan Panetta, Gilles and Zora Tougas, Louise Mendola (late Sam), Elaine Camden (late Bob), Heather Booth and Mike Fishman, Tracy and Gary Bovine, Jane Anderson (late Rodney) and Donald Anderson, as well as his step son Anthony (Michelle) Carlo. He leaves behind his dear friend and companion Henrietta Steers, as well as his lifelong friends John Crawley and Bill Chiky. He was predeceased by his great friend George Bronzovich. Freno was born to Olivo and Amalia in Port Colborne in 1934. In his youth he was a talented athlete who played many sports at a high level. Sports continued to play an important role in Freno's life: he was a diehard fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Bills. He spent his adult life in Welland, where he worked at Atlas Steels as a Metallurgist for 35 years. Above all, Freno's family was his greatest joy and proudest accomplishment. He showered his children and grandchildren with unconditional love and support, and he learned to use email at age 85 to keep up with his great-grandchildren in Vancouver. Freno's family wishes to thank the staff and residents at Villa De Rose Seniors Residence for their friendship and support, and the doctors and nurses on the sixth floor of the Welland Hospital for their care and compassion. Donations may be made to the Welland Hospital Foundation or charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 28, 2020.
