Flaviano Quiquero November 2, 1925 - September 4, 2020 With saddened hearts the family of Flaviano Quiquero announce his passing on September 4, 2020 at the age of 94 surrounded by his loving family. His family is finding peace knowing he will be re-united with his cherished wife Maria Concetta (2006). Beloved father of Lucy (Flaviano) Trasmundi, Jack (Kathy) Quiquero, Mario (Mary Costa) Quiquero, Teresa (Gioseph) Anello, and Vince (late Cristina) Quiquero. Beloved grandfather (Nonon) of Frank, Carl (Lisa), Lisa (Brian), Jacqueline (Gary), Maria (Justin), Flaviano (Samantha), Christine (Matthew), Joelle (Brian), Daniel, Julian, Daniela and Diana. Great-grandfather (Big Nonon) of Frankie, Gabriela, Rayven, Thorne, Carli, Bianca, Mario, Jacob, Hudson, Simon, Benjamin and Cecilia. He is survived by his sister Concetta and sisters-in-law Rosa, Assunta, Anna and Teresa. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Giacomo Quiquero and Lucia Ziccardi; brothers, Michele, Mario, Antonio, Pasquale, and Luigi; sister Marietta; brothers-in-law Felice, Mike, Domenico and Mario; father-in-law and mother-in-law Vincenzo and Teresina Fiore. He will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and family and dear friends. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church followed by the Rite of Entombment at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Flaviano, donations may be made to charity of choice
