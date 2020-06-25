Flora Bjorgan

Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday June 21, 2020 in her 99th year. Predeceased by her first husband and the father of her children Kenneth Lorne Bjorgan and her second husband David Morrison. Loving mother of Martin (Steffanie) Bjorgan, Glenda Edgar (Marc Bertrand), Lorne (Barbara) Bjorgan and Christopher (Treesje) Bjorgan. Caring grandmother of Owen Bjorgan, Garrett Bjorgan, Isaac Bjorgan, Lacia (Christian) Olofsson, Shane (Stephanie) Sherlock, Kristi Williams(Kahlil), Katherine Bjorgan (Robert Burdan), Justine Nichols(Jeff), Emily Bjorgan (Tyler Mazurek) and Dana Bjorgan (Arthur Martin). Dear great-grandmother of Pontus, Sebastian, Chloe, Paige, Marty, Ty, Iyla, Elin, Myra, Walker, Jack, Layla, Theo and Emerson. Fondly remembered by her brother Harold Holtam. Pre deceased by her sister Georgina and brother William Holtam. Flora was born in St. Catharines on August 15, 1921 and lived in Niagara-on-the-Lake for 68 years. She enjoyed bowling, big band music and lawn bowling in her spare time and was an avid dancer. Flora was very involved in the community and was a volunteer with meals on wheels. She worked as a school bus driver and was a great seamstress making may wedding dresses through out the years. Flora was a very good athlete and playing baseball in a woman's league in St. Catharines. The family would like to thank the staff at River Road Retirement Residence for the excellent care she received over the past three years living there; we will be forever grateful. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Flora's life will take place at a later date at St. Mark's Anglican Church in Niagara-on-the-Lake where she was a parishioner there for many years. Arrangements entrusted to MORGAN FUNERAL HOME, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Red Roof Retreat. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 25, 2020.