Ann Novis (nee Florence Ann Newman), 82, of St. Catharines, ON, has died peacefully in the St. Catharines General Hospital on September, 28, 2020, of congestive heart failure. She is survived by her grieving husband George and three children, Constance, Alexandra and Timothy. The eighth of nine children of May Louisa (nee Woodfield) and James William Newman, Ann's peaceful childhood, surrounded by animals and farming, was marred only by a severe bout of rheumatic fever aged 6. She left school to take up a job at the Metropolitan Stores in St. Catharines where, thanks to her energy and reliability, she rose quickly from shop floor to bookkeeper. It was at the "Met" that she met George, who would be her lifelong companion in a marriage spanning six decades. As well as looking after a house and large garden and becoming an outstanding cook and accomplished baker, she continued to expand her skills, studying floristry. Her creations included the use of "found objects", such as driftwood and other natural materials. These, along with her bespoke Christmas trees (and baked goods), were popular with friends and family, and found huge demand at St. George's Bazaar, annually raising significant funds for the church. Ann also contributed her musical talents there, singing in the choir for 40 years (and acting as sometime president) until as recently as 2018. She is also survived by four siblings, three grandchildren, and a large number of nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to COVID-19, an invitation-only memorial service will be held at a date to be confirmed St. George's, and her ashes interred in the Columbarium there. The family would be grateful for any donations to the Canadian Heart Foundation.



