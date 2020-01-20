Home

Florence Bernice (Tracey) LALANDE

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernice on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of Paul Francis Lalande. Devoted mother of Susan Wilson (Tom). Adored grandmother of Robert Pellegrino (Chandra) and Ashley McVicar (Dan) and great-grandmother of Tatiyana McVicar, Boston McVicar, Onaleigh Pellegrino and Graycelynn. Dear sister of Candace Ambrosia (Barry) and the late Helen Glassbrook (2006). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. and a celebration of the life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. No. 479, 5603 Spring St., Niagara Falls at 2:30 p.m. the same day. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Crescent Park Lodge or the would be gratefully appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 20, 2020
