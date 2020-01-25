|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving and beautiful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Edward Warner (1991), devoted mother of Bob (Brenda), Christine Smith (Howard), and Robin Chedore (late Vic), adored Nana of seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, dear sister of Matthew Foster (Joyce), Gloria Frenette (Louis), Ken Foster (Jackie), Susanne Foster (Jerry) and the late Marjorie Gallagher and sister-in-law of Jack Gallagher. Fondly remembered by Aunt Betty, her long time friend Eric and many other family and friends. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON, on Monday from 2-4 & 7 -9 p.m. A service to celebrate the life of Flo, will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 479 would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020