Florence FISHMAN

Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 93 at Tufford Nursing Home in St. Catharines. Beloved wife of the late Morris Fishman, loving mother of Michael Fishman (Heather) and Susan Cohen (late Howard), loved Grandma Flo of Mandy, Chris, Kendra and Dawson Boc and Joanne Goulet and Shawn Booth. Loving sister of Edith Sobel (late John). Cherished aunt of Bill (Lisa), Juliet, Amanda and Mark Sobel in LA California. Close cousin of Irma, Phil Perlegut and their children Lori, Stephen and Michael. Predeceased by her daughter Shelly. Florence lead a full life with wonderful friends surrounding her. She had a passion for knitting and crocheting and always wanted to make sure everyone in her life received one of her works of art. She had loved the theater and her beloved Ice Dog games. She was an active member of the B'nai Israel Jewish Synagogue. A funeral service was held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, St. Catharines. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
or the Congregation of B'nai Israel would be appreciated.