It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of our mother at Welland General Hospital on Sunday, May 3rd at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Jerry (Punch) (2011) for 56 years. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Lori Vanderende and her son Paul (Cathy). Grandma Flo was adored by her granddaughters Krista and Heather Flachs. Dear sister of Bea (Buck) Mulholland, Don (Jan, deceased) Wall, David (Sharon, deceased) Wall. Predeceased by her brother Joe Wall (Wilma). She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Florence and Jerry spent their married years in Chippawa where they were surrounded by wonderful neighbours and friends. They were both involved many years ago with the Chippawa Volunteer Fire Department. Flo was an avid euchre and bingo player. She was a devout member of Sacred Heart Parish where she served as a member of the CWL for many years. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Church. A celebration of Florence's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 5, 2020.