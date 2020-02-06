|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on, January 31, 2020 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her beloved husband, James Hicks (1992). Sadly missed by her children; Katherine Cairnie (Ian), Ross Hicks (Bonnie), Marjorie Ann Brown (Wayne), Nancy (deceased 1954), Randy Hicks (Kim), Kimberley Kitchen (Bruce). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren; Roger Hicks, Kelly Maddalena (John), Shawn Hicks (Sarah), Shelley Skrebiec (Randy), Kevin Brown (Cathy), Glenn Brown, Robin Maloney (Dave) Jason Kucharski, Amanda Kucharski, Nicole Kitchen, as well as many beloved great-grandchildren. Gerry is survived by her sister Mary Morton and predeceased by her siblings; Ruth Fisher, Glenn Fisher, Ross Fisher, Marge Bateman, Thomas Fisher. Gerry was born to Frederick and May Etta Fisher in South Grimsby Township, County of Lincoln in 1922. Mom was a homemaker throughout her married life. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cherished the good times and overcame the bad ones with her amazing sense of humour. The little country home she shared with dad held a special place in her heart. Later in life she moved to Willoughby Manor and she always referred to it as "home". Thanks go out to all the caring staff at Willoughby Manor. Cremation has taken place. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 7820 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Y8 on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will take place at a later date. Memorial Donations to Holy Trinity Anglican Church would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 6, 2020