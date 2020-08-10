July 9, 1929-August 7, 2020 Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, at the St Catharines General Hospital, in her 92nd year. Cherished wife of Gordon for 73 years. Loving mother of Lynda Fiddes (Don), Sharon Monteith, Tony Monteith (Joanne), Donna Anderson and Garry Monteith (Sue), Beloved Gramma of Chris, Lindsey, Ashley, Dawn, April, Wendy, Melanie, Gordon, Donna, Gordon, Charles and 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Otto and Martha Evers, her sister Doreen, brothers Arthur and Maxwell and her son-in-law Brian. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Butler Funeral Home followed by burial at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or St Giles Presbyterian Church.