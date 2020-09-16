Peacefully on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at The Village of Glendale Crossing London in her 88th year. Predeceased by her husband Ronald (1998). Loving mother of James (Colleen) Jacobs and Marilyn (John) Turner. Dear grandmother of Lucas, Joshua, Michael, Meaghan (Tyler), Gregory (Allysa). Mom enjoyed her career with Bell Canada and Consumers Gas for many years. Always generous with her time to help others, Mom was very active in the community after retirement in her endless volunteer work at the United Way of Niagara, The Canadian Cancer Society
and St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. We would like to thank the entire staff at the Glendale Village Crossing residence in London Ontario for their kind and compassionate care. Many thanks to the team working the afternoon mom passed, for their excellent compassion and care, Andrea, Mae, Sam, Ester and Juna. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Saturday from 11:00-1:00pm. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, September 19th at 1:30 pm. (Face masks and social distancing mandatory) If so desired, donations can be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or the United Way of Niagara.