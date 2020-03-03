|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday February 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. At the age of 87. Beloved wife and best friend of Harry for 69 years. Dear mom of Harry, (the late Cathy), Allison Auger (the late Bob). Survived by a sister June Bradley and a brother John Woods. Loving grandmother of Brandon and Brooke Auger. Also survived by five great-grandchildren. At her request there is no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. Memories, photos and condolences can be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 3, 2020