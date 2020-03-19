|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Welland Hospital, with his family by his side at the age of 88 years. He is predeceased by his loving wife Ann (2019). He is survived by his loving daughter Teresa Knox and son-in-law Harry and predeceased by his parents Mary and Florian Guriel Sr. Florian was employed at Union Carbide for 15 years and retired as Secretary Treasurer for Whiting Equipment after 31 years. He was a quiet gentle natured soul with a witty sense of humor. In his quieter moments, he enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and watching a good football game. Go Bills Go! Florian loved his trips to the casino and also belonged to various bowling leagues, including Club 55, which saw him compete in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan in 2000 for the Canadian Championships. The family would like to thank the staff of the Welland site ILTC who took such great care of him during his residence and 3rd floor south of the Welland Hospital. A private family service followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery has taken place. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020