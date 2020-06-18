Floyd BUNTING

Peacefully on June 13, 2020, at the age of 76, Floyd passed away. Cherished husband and best friend of 50 years of Fran Bunting. Devoted father to James (Dawn) Bunting. Proud Grandad to Samantha and Adam. Survived by his brother Bryan and several nieces and nephews. He loved to watch movies, restore antique furniture, putting around the house, spending time with his grandchildren and family. His kind words and actions will be a constant reminder of how much he loved his family and life itself. He will be dearly missed. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place later.



