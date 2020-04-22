|
Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, April 20, 2020 in his 76th year. Loving son of the late Russell and Mary Weaver. Beloved wife of Mary Catherine (Gauvreau) Weaver. Dear father to Cliff (Katharine), Warren (Jenny), Darryl (Ashley) and stepfather to Mikell and Sean. Loving grandfather to Paige, Chance, Harrison, Grace, Melody, Evan and his step-grandchildren Justin, Sierra, Autumn and Rachel. Remembered by his brother Larry (Barb), his sister Judy (Larry) Head and his brothers and sisters-in-law Paul St. Amand, Laura St. Amand, Rose Mary DiClimente (Pat), Anna St. Amand (Susan) and Chris St. Amand. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews. Predeceased by his first wife Cheryl Weaver (1998). Floyd was a proud member of the Local 67 Hamilton Pipe Fitters Union. He enjoyed his time with family and friends, playing music, or even watching and sometimes even playing a good game of baseball or broomball. Cremation has taken place. SERENITY BURIAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 391 Main Street, Port Dover in care of arrangements (226)290-9093. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Floyds memory they are asked to consider the Port Dover Legion, 212 Market St E, Port Dover, ON N0A 1N0 or a . Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020