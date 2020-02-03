|
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital. In his 74th year, Franc Saje, beloved husband of Anne Saje (nee Regina), cherished father of Andrea (Brad Digweed), Katharine (Richard Williams) and Emily (Sean Comiskey), proud Ati of Liam, Madelyn, Jack, Sarah and Maya. Dear brother of Marija, Anka and Josefa. Remembered by his many nieces and nephews in Slovenia. Predeceased by his brother Skavko. He came from humble beginnings in Slovenia , immigrating to Canada with his wife where they built a successful and gratifying life and family. He was a testament of strength and courage to all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court Street, St. Catharines (905-685-6584) on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 7p.m. to 9p.m. Vigil prayers will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 6p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumptionn Catholic Church, 169 St. Paul Cres., St. Catharines on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11a.m. Rite of committal to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 3, 2020