Frances Cecelia CRIPPS
At St. Catharines General Hospital on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Frances Cripps, aged 94 years, has joined her loving husband Ernie along with her parents Michael and Anna Heritz and her siblings Mike and Margaret Heritz, Mary, Ella, and Teresa. Loving mother of Ken (Maureen), Lori (Mark 2014) Diacur and Rick (Mary). Devoted Grammie to Katie, Christopher (Jillian) Diacur, Dr. Lauren (Will Yungblut), and Jessica. Loving Gigi to Niko, Wiley, Nyla, Emma, Willa and Luca. Special aunt of Drs. Joanne and Dianne Heritz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frances was a member of St. Julia's CWL for over 40 years and a longtime member of Dunlop Dr. Senior's Centre where she was passionate about her card playing. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., on Thursday, July 30 from 5 - 7 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Julia Roman Catholic Church, 251 Glenridge Ave., St. Catharines on Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and all physical distancing rules will apply. Rite of Committal will follow at Vineland Cemetery. Many thanks to the nurses of 5B Orthopedic Unit at St. Catharines General Hospital. If desired, memorial donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 30, 2020.
