Frances Ciolfi of Welland, passed away peacefully at the Villa De Rose Retirement Residence on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Dear wife of the late Rosario Ciolfi (Welland), loving mother of Michael (Constance) Ciolfi of Derby, Connecticut and Lorenzo (Doris) Ciolfi of Mississauga, beloved grandmother (Nonna) of Kirk and Blake Ciolfi (Mississauga), cherished daughter of the late Govinna and Giovanni Maddalena, sister of Anita Maddalena (Rosario), all from Welland. Frances was born in Castropignano, Italy on March 9, 1934 and immigrated to Canada in June 1950 at the age of 16. Frances lived in Welland for that entire time working as a cook at Turroni Catering, the Club Castropignano, and St. Mary's Church. She is famously known in the community for preparing family style Italian dishes and delicious meatballs. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation, church service and entombment will be limited to immediate family by invitation only. You are invited to join the family in viewing a live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service beginning at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, October 15 using this link http://distantlink.com/dlm67.html
PASSWORD: Arbor2020. Arrangements in care of JJ PATTERSON & SONS FUNERAL RESIDENCE 19 Young Street, Welland Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca