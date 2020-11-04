Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at the age of 85, at West Park Health Centre in St. Catharines with her niece at her side. Beloved daughter to the late Harry and Ruth Brettell, her parents. The late Alan Edward Brettell her brother, late Doris Brettell sister-in-law nee. Almond, of Montreal. Aunt to Ian Nat and Lois. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, parish members of St. David's Anglican church, staff and residents of West Park Health Centre. Frances made a friend wherever she went. Donations can be made to Parkinson Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store