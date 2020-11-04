1/1
Frances Edith BRETTELL
Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at the age of 85, at West Park Health Centre in St. Catharines with her niece at her side. Beloved daughter to the late Harry and Ruth Brettell, her parents. The late Alan Edward Brettell her brother, late Doris Brettell sister-in-law nee. Almond, of Montreal. Aunt to Ian Nat and Lois. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, parish members of St. David's Anglican church, staff and residents of West Park Health Centre. Frances made a friend wherever she went. Donations can be made to Parkinson Canada.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
