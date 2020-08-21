1/1
Frances Elaine (Lounsbury) MULLEY
ALLEN, TX USA - Frances Elaine (Lounsbury) Mulley, 88, died Aug. 18, 2020 at home. Mrs. Mulley was born November 9, 1931 in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada. "Elaine" as she was known to all, later moved to Niagara Falls, where she attended the former Niagara Falls Collegiate Vocational Institute (NFCVI). She started her career as a telephone operator at age 17 at Bell Canada. Mrs. Mulley retired from Bell Atlantic in Buffalo, N.Y. (formerly New York Telephone/NYNEX) after 36 years of service. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Mrs. Mulley was predeceased by her first child, Randy Crane, who died as an infant; her parents, Gladys and Lyle Lounsbury; a sister, Gai Thompson; and a brother, Guy Lounsbury. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Frank Mulley; daughters Patti McGee and Lori Layton, both of Niagara Falls, and Frances (Brent) Johnson of Allen, TX; and sons Michael (Tracy) Crane of Fort Worth, TX, and Joseph (Nichole) Amadio of Princeton, TX; and a stepson, Anthony Mulley, of Arizona. Elaine was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Randy Boylan, Shelby McGee, Chloe McGee, Steven Gibson, Nicole Layton, Landon Aster, Christina Crane, Jonathan Crane, Joseph Crane, Sydney Long, Hayley Long, Bryan Johnson, and Alexa Amadio. Her step-grandchildren include Brandon, Robert, Chad, Colin, Meredith, and Vivian. Additionally, Elaine has five great-grandchildren: Alyssa and Alannah Boylan; Layla and Piper McIndoe; and Rylan Scott-Crane. Moreover, Mrs. Mulley is survived by brothers Rod (Claudia) Lounsbury, Gord Lounsbury, and Hugh (Karen) Lounsbury, all of Niagara Falls. She has also many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 30 at 3 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Church, 1015 Sam Rayburn Tollway, Allen, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Mulley's name to the American or Canadian Cancer Societies (she was a four-time cancer survivor).

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 21, 2020.
