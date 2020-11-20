Of Toronto, at her residence on Monday, November 16, 2020 in her 67th year. Loving sister of Allen Baldwin (Judy) of Fonthill. Predeceased by her parents Francis and Marjorie Sorrentino. Will be sadly missed by her nephews Wade and Arron (Shelly) as well as her nieces Teagan, Hailey and Ayla. A private family service will take place with cremation to follow. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Memorial donations to Woodlands of Sunset would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com